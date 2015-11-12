Health Canada issues warning on two AbbVie hepatitis C treatments

Medicines regulator Health Canada has issued a safety warning on two news hepatitis treatments from US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), adding to similar warnings from the US Food and Drug Administration last month (The Pharma Letter October 23).
In response to new international safety information, Health Canada is advising Canadians that it is working with the manufacturer of Holkira Pak (fixed dose combination of ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir; and dasabuvir; US trade name Viekira Pak) and Technivie (fixed dose combination of ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir) to update drug labels (product monographs) to include new information regarding serious liver injury.
Holkira Pak and Technivie are both used to treat chronic hepatitis C viral infection that can lead to serious liver and health problems, including cirrhosis, liver cancer, and death. These medicines reduce the amount of hepatitis C virus in the body by preventing the virus from multiplying, which may slow down the disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze