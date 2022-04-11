Healthcare in a post-COVID world: What have we learnt?

*Sponsored Content

An Expert View from Gaëtan Leblay, Managing Director, Janssen UK & Ireland.

It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared and our ’normal’ altered beyond recognition. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have shone a light on the inequality that exists, particularly in the healthcare sector. We have also been witness to the impact social restrictions have had on physical and mental health, and the need for tools to manage these adjustments in daily life. This shift has emphasized the growing need for a hybrid world, bridging the divide between digital and face-to-face interaction. As we look to living in the now, what have we learnt from this period and what can we bring to our new future?