Helen Parris to join Tetris Pharma

UK-based Arecor Therapeutics (AIM: AREC) has announced the appointment of Dr Helen Parris as senior vice president, commercial and general manager of Tetris Pharma, an Anglo-Durch company that it acquired last year. The appointment takes effect on Monday January 15, 2024.
Dr Parris has over 20 years of scientific, commercial and government affairs experience across several international biopharmaceutical companies and has been responsible for launching transformational products and shaping markets across large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Prior to joining Tetris Pharma, she served as general manager Northern Markets (UK, Netherlands and Nordics) at Albireo Pharma, which was acquired by Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) in March 2023, and where she played a key role in establishing and building the regional affiliate and launching the first product to market.
Previously, Dr Parris held multiple positions at Gilead (Nasdaq: GILD), including executive director EMEA, global affairs regional lead, and was instrumental in broadening patient access to treatment. Whilst at Gilead, Dr Parris led the launch of several transformational drugs, developed critical launch strategies and expanded commercial opportunities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze