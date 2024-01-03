Helen Parris to join Tetris Pharma

UK-based Arecor Therapeutics (AIM: AREC) has announced the appointment of Dr Helen Parris as senior vice president, commercial and general manager of Tetris Pharma, an Anglo-Durch company that it acquired last year. The appointment takes effect on Monday January 15, 2024.

Dr Parris has over 20 years of scientific, commercial and government affairs experience across several international biopharmaceutical companies and has been responsible for launching transformational products and shaping markets across large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Prior to joining Tetris Pharma, she served as general manager Northern Markets (UK, Netherlands and Nordics) at Albireo Pharma, which was acquired by Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) in March 2023, and where she played a key role in establishing and building the regional affiliate and launching the first product to market.

Previously, Dr Parris held multiple positions at Gilead (Nasdaq: GILD), including executive director EMEA, global affairs regional lead, and was instrumental in broadening patient access to treatment. Whilst at Gilead, Dr Parris led the launch of several transformational drugs, developed critical launch strategies and expanded commercial opportunities.