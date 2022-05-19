Saturday 8 November 2025

Helsinn appoints Melanie Rolli as group COO

19 May 2022
Privately-held Swiss drugmaker Helsinn Group has announced the appointment of Dr Melanie Rolli as group chief operating officer (COO), effective June 1, 2022.

Dr Rolli has over 20 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, with a focus on oncology. Her previous management experience includes chief executive roles at AELIX Therapeutics, Barcelona, Spain. and at Piqur Therapeutics, Basel, Switzerland, developing molecules in oncology and dermatology. Prior to this Dr Rolli spent 14 years at Novartis (NOVN: VX) in various roles including member of development leadership team at Novartis Oncology, head of medical affairs across divisions including oncology, and latterly global head medical safety, group drug development

Helsinn chief executive Giorgio Calderari commented: "In line with our Fully Integrated Targeted Therapy (FITT) strategy in oncology and to support business growth and execute the development and commercialization plans for our innovative pipeline, Helsinn is expanding its senior leadership team. Today, I am thrilled to announce that Dr Melanie Rolli will be joining Helsinn as group chief operating officer. Dr Rolli is a highly experienced business leader having held several executive and non-executive roles in global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. She has broad expertise managing complex organizations in different geographies, fundraising to support innovative drug development, developing and executing on company visions and strategies, as well as highly relevant pipeline development expertise, including being part of the GSK Oncology Portfolio Integration into Novartis Oncology Business Unit for Development Functions. On behalf of Helsinn, I would like to welcome Melanie to the team and look forward to working closely with her over the coming years."

