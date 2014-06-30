Helsinn out-licenses potential NSCLC drug in Turkey

Privately-held Swiss pharma group Helsinn said today that rights to anamorelin, its innovative ghrelin receptor agonist, have been granted in Turkey to GEN Ilac. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Anamorelin is a cutting-edge novel, oral, once-daily drug in development for the treatment of cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome (CACS). Current Phase III studies are designed to assess safety and efficacy in increasing body weight, lean body mass, muscle strength, and patients’ quality of life. The studies’ focus is non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and is near completion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Helsinn will retain all the development activities (chemistry, manufacturing and controls, preclinical and clinical) and the supply of anamorelin for commercial use. GEN Ilac will be responsible for regulatory approval as well as commercial activities within their territory.