Helsinn out-licenses pracinostat in South America

Privately-owned Swiss drugmaker Helsinn has signed agreements with companies that will market its pan histone deacetylase inhibitor, pracinostat, in South America.

Brazilian company Blanver Farmoquímica e Farmacêutica will register, promote, distribute and commercialize pracinostat in Brazil, while Argentine firm Laboratorio Varifarma will do the same in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.

Late-stage trial