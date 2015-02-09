Helsinn partners with Mundipharma to commercialize NEPA in Brazil

Privately-held Swiss oncology specialist Helsinn has signed an exclusive agreement with Mundipharma for the distribution and licensing of NEPA (netupitant/palonosetron) in Brazil.

NEPA is an investigational oral fixed combination of netupitant and palonosetron, developed for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. It is currently in the registration phase in Europe and is to be submitted to the Brazilian regulatory authorities for this indication.

Helsinn will retain all international regulatory and clinical development activities, and the supply of NEPA for commercial use. Mundipharma will hold rights related to marketing, promotion and sales of the drug in Brazil.