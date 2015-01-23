High hopes for President Obama’s Indian visit for pharma

This January 26, India's Republic Day is set to be a momentous one with the country hosting the US President Barack Obama as the chief guest for the parade, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Obamacare has brought in massive changes in the way generic consumption has taken place in the USA, with sources indicating that some positive announcements are expected for India's pharma industry during Obama's second visit to the country as a serving President.

US Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to India last week, to attend the Vibrant Gujarat summit, has also been termed a harbinger of good times. The US was a partner country for the first time, and Kerry’s trip has set the stage for a new round of talks during Obama’s visit.