Highlights from EMA Pharmacovigilance October meeting

At its October meeting, the European Medicines Agency’ Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) concluded three safety reviews.
The PRAC recommends strengthening the restrictions on the use of valproate in women and girls. The Committee has recommended further restrictions on the use of valproate medicines due to the risk of malformations and developmental problems in children exposed to valproate in the womb.
The PRAC also recommended that doctors who prescribe valproate provide women with full information to ensure that they understand the risks and to support their treatment decisions. Valproate is used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder. Some valproate medicines have also been used in certain European Union member states to prevent migraine attacks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze