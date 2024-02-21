HIV treatment Cabenuva has superior efficacy compared to daily therapy

UK pharma major GSK’s (LSE: GSK) majority-owned subsidiary specialist HIV subsidiary ViiV Healthcare today announced results from an interim analysis of the LATITUDE Phase III trial, indicating its long-acting injectable antiretroviral treatment (ART) for HIV, Cabenuva (cabotegravir + rilpivirine), demonstrated superior efficacy in maintaining viral load suppression compared to daily oral therapy in individuals with a history of ART adherence challenges.

Approved in major markets including North America and Europe, Cabenuva was developed by ViiV in combination Janssen. Rilpivirine is a product of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary. Cabenuva generated full-year 2023 sales of £708 million ($890 million) for Viiv.

“The interim data indicating the superiority of long-acting therapy compared to daily oral therapy in individuals who have difficulty taking pills for HIV every day is a remarkable outcome,” commented ViiV Healthcare’s head of R&D Dr Kimberly Smith.