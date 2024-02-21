Monday 29 September 2025

HIV treatment Cabenuva has superior efficacy compared to daily therapy

21 February 2024
UK pharma major GSK’s (LSE: GSK) majority-owned subsidiary specialist HIV subsidiary ViiV Healthcare today announced results from an interim analysis of the LATITUDE Phase III trial, indicating its long-acting injectable antiretroviral treatment (ART) for HIV, Cabenuva (cabotegravir + rilpivirine), demonstrated superior efficacy in maintaining viral load suppression compared to daily oral therapy in individuals with a history of ART adherence challenges.

Approved in major markets including North America and Europe, Cabenuva was developed by ViiV in combination Janssen. Rilpivirine is a product of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary. Cabenuva generated full-year 2023 sales of £708 million ($890 million) for Viiv.

“The interim data indicating the superiority of long-acting therapy compared to daily oral therapy in individuals who have difficulty taking pills for HIV every day is a remarkable outcome,” commented ViiV Healthcare’s head of R&D Dr Kimberly Smith.

Companies featured in this story

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


