Horizon Discovery in-licenses oncology program from Servier

UK-based Horizon Discovery Group (LSE: HZD) says that its leveraged business unit has signed a program in-licensing and option agreement with independent French pharma firm Servier.
The agreement is potentially worth over £50 million ($76 million) to Horizon in preclinical and clinical milestones, payments linked to net sales, and tiered royalties on future product sales. Shares in Horizon were up 1.7% to 151.50 pence in early trading today.Analysts at N+1 Singer have 194 pence target on the stock.
Horizon has in-licensed novel kinase inhibitors from Servier that exhibit great promise based on preclinical data for treatment of a range of cancer types but do not currently have a biomarker to define a sensitive patient population. Horizon will use its world-leading platform, comprising isogenic cell lines and in vivo models, CRISPR-Cas9 mediated gene editing technology and ultra-high-throughput combination screening, to identify the population of cancer patients most likely to respond to the in-licensed compounds, whether as single agents or in combinations with other drugs. Horizon also has the option to explore the use of the inhibitors in other therapeutic indications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze