Horizon Discovery signs cancer drug discovery deal with AstraZeneca

In a second deal announced today (April 22), Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) revealed it has joined forces with UK-based provider of research tools to support the development of personalized medicines Horizon Discovery for an exclusive collaboration and license agreement to explore Horizon’s first-in-class kinase target program, HD-001, as a means of developing novel therapies for multiple cancer types, adding to the accord with BIND Therapeutics for cancer nanomedicines (The Pharma Letter April 22).
Under the terms of the agreement, Horizon will receive undisclosed upfront and preclinical milestone payments, and is eligible for clinical and approval milestones totaling up to $75 million, as well as tiered royalties.
Horizon has recently entered into research collaborations with Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim and Bayer, both on oncology programs (January 15, and July 9, 2012).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze