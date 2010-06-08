Hospira to fund Javelin with $2 million loan, pending outcome of merger deal; signs deal with Durect

Javelin Pharmaceuticals, which last week initiated legal action to enforce a merger and loan agreement with fellow USA-based Hospira (The Pharma Letter June 4), yesterday received notice from Hospira that it will fund a $2 million loan to Javelin on June 10, 2010, under the existing loan agreement between the firms.
Last Friday, Javelin received notice from the staff of the NYSE Amex saying that it is not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(iv) of Part 10 of the NYSE Amex LLC Company Guide. Specifically, after reviewing Javelin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2010, the Exchange staff indicated that Javelin has sustained losses which are so substantial in relation to its overall operation or its existing financial resources, or its financial condition has become so impaired that it appears questionable, in the opinion of the Exchange, as to whether Javelin will be able to continue operations and/or meet its obligations as they mature. To maintain its listing, Javelin must submit a plan to the Exchange by June 11, advising how it intends to regain compliance by August 26, 2010.
Javelin was also informed on June 4, that the Delaware Court of Chancery has granted the company's motion to expedite proceedings, and a trial date of July 26 has been set for the law suit filed by Javelin against Hospira and its wholly owned subsidiary, Discus Acquisition, seeking to compel Hospira and Discus to complete the agreed $141 million merger pursuant to the definitive merger agreement among Javelin, Hospira and Discus dated April 17, 2010 (TPLs passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze