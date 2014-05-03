Humanitarian agency MSF slams USTR's Special 301 Report relating to India

In the US Trade Representative (USTR) 2014 “Special 301 Report” released last week (The Pharma Letter May 1), India remains on the Priority Watch List, as in previous years, for what the USTR considers to be inadequate protection of intellectual property, notes medical humanitarian agency Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

This year, the agency notes, the USTR goes a step further by announcing a more in-depth investigation into Indian patent law (called an Out-of-Cycle Review), through which it will maintain ongoing and increased pressure on India.

India - the world’s principal producer and supplier of quality generic medicines - has in recent years repeatedly been singled out by the US government and the multinational pharmaceutical industry on the grounds of insufficient enforcement of intellectual property.