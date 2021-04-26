Sunday 24 November 2024

Hungary's Health Ministry on Sputnik V's Twitter account

26 April 2021
The government of Hungary, the first European Union country to start using the Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, released its latest data on safety and efficacy across five vaccines, which has been circulated by The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Sputnik V has the best safety (7-32 times fewer deaths cases) and efficacy (2-7 times fewer COVID infections) per 100,000 vaccinated, it noted.

Sputnik V demonstrates the best safety profile among other jabs in Hungary

 

Based on official data from the Government of Hungary after the 2nd shot between December 26th, 2020 and April 20th, 2021

     

Vaccine

No of infections per 100,000 vaccinations

No of death per 100,000 vaccinations

No of infections and death per 100,000 vaccinations of OTHER JABS compared to SPUTNIK V (x times)

 

Infections

Deaths

Sputnik V

95

1

-

-

AstraZeneca

700

7

7x

7x

SinoPharm

356

16

4x

16x

Moderna

177

20

2x

20x

Pfizer/BioNTech

555

32

6x

32x

India approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
91.4% efficacy shown for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Phase III trial
EMA starts rolling review of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Sputnik V production launched in Argentina
