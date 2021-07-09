Saturday 8 November 2025

Huntington's market set to reach $918 million by 2030 in 3MM, says analyst

Pharmaceutical
9 July 2021
rare_disease_orphan_drug_big

The Huntington’s disease (HD) market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8%, reaching $917.7 million by 2030 across the three major markets (3MM; the USA, Germany, and the UK).

The major driver of this growth will be the launches of two novel symptomatic pipeline agents in this market, Neurocrine Biosciences’ (Nasdaq: NBIX) Ingrezza (valbenazine) and Prilenia Therapeutics’ Huntexil (pridopidine), says data and analytics company GlobalData.

The company’s report,  ‘Huntington’s Disease: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2030’, states that the HD market is currently dominated by generics and off-label drugs, with the exception of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (NYSE: TEVA) Austedo (deutetrabenazine) that is only available in the USA. This has resulted in limited treatment costs and market sales. Therefore, the introduction of two relatively expensive pipeline products into this stagnant market will have a significant impact.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Tough road ahead for uniQure's AMT-130 in Huntington's disease
30 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Roche abandons tominersen program in manifest Huntington's disease
23 March 2021
Biotechnology
Vaccinex' pepinemab disappoints in Huntington's disease study
23 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Huntington’s disease
13 May 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze