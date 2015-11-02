hVIVO invests in PrEP Biopharm to drive the development of treatment for respiratory infections

Life sciences company hVIVO (AIM: HVO) on Monday said it has made an investment in PrEP Biopharm in order to continue the development of its PrEP-001 prophylactic compound to treat respiratory viral infections. Shares in hVIVO were down 2.1% to 260.00 pence on Monday.

Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), is granting a worldwide license to PrEP in exchange for equity in the company, together with downstream milestones and royalties. hVIVO is acquiring equity in PrEP for £14.0 million ($21.7 million) cash consideration and PrEP is contracting with hVIVO Services Limited to conduct a £10.0 million Phase IIa clinical program of work in 2015 and 2016.

hVIVO’s investment will be accounted for as an investment in associate in its balance sheet and, in the application of the equity method as an associate, the £10.0 million Phase IIa clinical program of work will be recognized as revenue.