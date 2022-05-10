ICER final Evidence Report on outpatient treatments for COVID-19

The USA’s medicine cost watchdog the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) today released a Final Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of the following outpatient treatments for COVID-19:

Molnupiravir, trade name Lagevrio from Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK)

PF-07321332/ritonavir, trade name Paxlovid, from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE); and

fluvoxamine (Investigator initiated)

The ICER’s report on outpatient COVID-19 therapies was reviewed at the April 2022 public meeting of the Midwest CEPAC, one of ICER’s three independent evidence appraisal committees.