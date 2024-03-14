Monday 29 September 2025

ICER finds benefit evidence for Novartis and Alexion PNH drugs not adequate

14 March 2024
US health technology assessor the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) released a Final Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) iptacopan and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) subsidiary Alexion’s danicopan for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

The independent appraisal committee voted that the current evidence is not adequate to demonstrate a net health benefit for iptacopan over a C5 inhibitor, although use in treatment-experienced patients with clinically significant extravascular hemolysis received more favorable votes.

The committee also found that at current pricing, iptacopan represents “low” long-term value for money. Furthermore, the committee voted that the evidence is adequate to demonstrate a net health benefit for add-on danicopan compared to continuing C5 inhibitor alone in treatment-experienced patients on a stable C5 Inhibitor regimen with clinically significant extravascular hemolysis.

