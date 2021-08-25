ICER slashes cost-effectiveness estimates for HAE therapies

Boston, USA-based pricing watchdog The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has published an update to its cost-effectiveness model for therapies in hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Referencing de-identified claims data, the ICER said that patients in a real-world setting have had fewer baseline attacks compared with those in clinical trials.

As a result, there has been a significant downward shift in the group's cost-effectiveness estimates.