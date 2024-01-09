ICER weighs up US pricing prospects for Merck & Co’s sotatercept

The US Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a Final Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) sotatercept for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

David Rind is chief medical officer of ICER, a non-profit research institute that produces reports analyzing the evidence on the effectiveness and value of drugs and other medical services.

"Some uncertainties about long-term efficacy and safety"He said: “PAH is a progressive disease that can lead to debilitating shortness of breath, fatigue, and lightheadedness as the heart struggles to pump blood through the lungs.