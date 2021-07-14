Idifarma launches accelerated pathway for complex drugs

Spain-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Idifarma has launched a new service to deliver an accelerated, effective path to clinic for innovative molecules.

“Simply to Clinic” uses Idifarma's expertise in oral standard and highly potent drugs to take projects from pre-formulation development through to clinical trial implementation, offering tailored services to develop, scale and manufacture product all under one roof at the facility in Pamplona, Spain.

The new service also aims to maximize yield and minimize waste of API and guarantees a quick, reliable, on time and in full delivery of batches for clinical trial, ensuring quality requirements that follow current GMP regulations.