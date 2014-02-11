Immigration quotas could have knock-on effect on pharma industry recruitment

European quotas for immigration could have an effect on the pharmaceutical industry, according to recruitment experts.
Life sciences recruiter Clinical Professionals said that talent mobility could be impacted should quotas such as those recently voted for in Switzerland spill into the whole European Union. Following the referendum over the weekend, the Swiss government can implement an immigration quota for non-EU nationals, but it is thought that this will not immediately affect the pharma industry if highly-skilled professionals are still allowed admission.
Yvette Cleland, group managing director at Clinical Professionals, said: “For any pharmaceutical professional, the ability to move across borders – particularly in Europe – is key to career progression, so it’s understandable that this announcement could cause a level of unease. However, having monitored this situation over recent months, we are certain this will have no impact on such highly skilled and highly sought after individuals, particularly with the main focus of this quota system concentrating on blue collar workers.”
