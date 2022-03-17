Impel Neuropharma inks $100 million royalty and debt financing deal

Shares of CNS focussed US pharma firm Impel NeuroPharma (Nasdaq: IMPL) were up 5.3% at $6.98 early afternoon, having risen as high as $7.24, after it announced two separate transactions with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, totaling $100 million in gross funding.

The transactions include a $50 million royalty agreement on net sales of the migraine nasal spray, Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate), and $50 million of senior secured debt. Based on current projections, these funds provide Impel with a projected cash runway into 2024.

"This non-dilutive financing provides Impel with immediate and sufficient capital to support the continued successful launch and commercialization efforts for Trudhesa.” said Adrian Adams, chairman and chief executive of Impel NeuroPharma. “Additionally, this transaction meets our objectives of strengthening our balance sheet, while retaining for our shareholders the majority of upside from growing Trudhesa sales,” he noted.