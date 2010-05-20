Improved management of severe epilepsy may reduce treatment costs

Improved treatment of severe epilepsy could reduce the overall cost of the condition, according to research presented at the annual meeting of the International Society of Pharmacoeconomic Outcomes Research (ISPOR) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.According to the authors, the annual cost of non-drug treatment of epilepsy increases disproportionately with the severity of the disease, while antiepileptic drug (AED)-related costs remain stable regardless of disease severity. The study, Health Care Costs Stratified By Epilepsy Severity In A US Commercially Insured Setting, was sponsored by the US affiliate of Belgian drugmaker UCB, which makes two leading epilepsy drugs: Vimpat (lacosamide) C-V and Keppra XR (levetiracetam) extended-release tablets.
"This analysis indicates that the high cost of treating severe epilepsy is due mainly to the expense of emergency room visits, hospitalizations and other non-AED related costs," said David Kaufman, Associate Director, Slone Epidemiology Center and Professor of Epidemiology, Boston University Schools of Public Health. "It follows, therefore, that providing patients with better treatment strategies to reduce the occurrence of seizures - which could translate to fewer emergencies and hospitalizations - could help keep the overall cost of treatment in check and reduce the financial impact to the healthcare system," he added.
Study finds treatment cost range is $6,000-$33,000 a year
