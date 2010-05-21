Monday 29 September 2025

In a world first, Asda announces 'not for profit' UK price on all cancer treatment drugs

Pharmaceutical
21 May 2010

In what it says is a world first, UK retailer Asda, part of the giant US Walmart, announced a commitment to sell all privately prescribed cancer treatment drugs on a permanent 'not for profit' basis potentially saving thousands of pounds for sufferers.

Lung disease is the biggest cancer killer of women in the UK and as part of Asda's 'not for profit' commitment it now means that the price of Iressa (gefitinib from AstraZeneca), used to treat lung cancer, is now available for £2,167.71 ($3,155.32) compared to £2,601.25 at Lloyds Pharmacy, £3,251.57 at Boots and £3,253.56 at Superdrug.

This announcement follows Asda's recent 'not for profit' commitment on IVF drugs, which saved consumers up to£ 800 per cycle. For over a decade, Asda says it has lobbied on behalf of consumers to widen the availability of pharmacy services and products, which has successfully seen the demise of the Resale Price Maintenance (RPM), which allowed drug manufacturers to fix pharmacy prices artificially high.

