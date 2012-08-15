In England, diabetes prescriptions top 40 million, rising 50% in six years

Diabetes prescriptions in England have for the first time topped the 40 million level in year, a rise of nearly 50% on six years ago, Health and Social Care Information Centre (HSCIC) figures show. The net cost of diabetes drugs also rose by just under 50%in the same period, according to Prescribing for Diabetes in England: 2005/06 to 2011/12.
This growth is a faster and greater than for prescriptions overall, where items increased by 33% and net ingredient cost rose by just under 11% in the same period. Yesterday’s report, which focuses on primary care, shows diabetes drugs are taking up a bigger share of both total drugs dispensed and the total net cost to the National Health Service each year. It also shows that, while the overall cost of all drugs to the NHS fell last year by just over1%, the diabetes drugs bill increased by nearly 5%.
Further findings for 2011/12:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze