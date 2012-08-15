In England, diabetes prescriptions top 40 million, rising 50% in six years

Diabetes prescriptions in England have for the first time topped the 40 million level in year, a rise of nearly 50% on six years ago, Health and Social Care Information Centre (HSCIC) figures show. The net cost of diabetes drugs also rose by just under 50%in the same period, according to Prescribing for Diabetes in England: 2005/06 to 2011/12.

This growth is a faster and greater than for prescriptions overall, where items increased by 33% and net ingredient cost rose by just under 11% in the same period. Yesterday’s report, which focuses on primary care, shows diabetes drugs are taking up a bigger share of both total drugs dispensed and the total net cost to the National Health Service each year. It also shows that, while the overall cost of all drugs to the NHS fell last year by just over1%, the diabetes drugs bill increased by nearly 5%.

Further findings for 2011/12: