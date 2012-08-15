Monday 29 September 2025

In England, diabetes prescriptions top 40 million, rising 50% in six years

Pharmaceutical
15 August 2012

Diabetes prescriptions in England have for the first time topped the 40 million level in year, a rise of nearly 50% on six years ago, Health and Social Care Information Centre (HSCIC) figures show. The net cost of diabetes drugs also rose by just under 50%in the same period, according to Prescribing for Diabetes in England: 2005/06 to 2011/12.

This growth is a faster and greater than for prescriptions overall, where items increased by 33% and net ingredient cost rose by just under 11% in the same period. Yesterday’s report, which focuses on primary care, shows diabetes drugs are taking up a bigger share of both total drugs dispensed and the total net cost to the National Health Service each year. It also shows that, while the overall cost of all drugs to the NHS fell last year by just over1%, the diabetes drugs bill increased by nearly 5%.

Further findings for 2011/12:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze