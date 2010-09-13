In USA, Lundbeck wins Federal Trade Commission case over NeoProfen; Lilly wins Court action on Zyprexa

The US Federal District Court has ruled in favor of Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck (LUND: DC) and found no violation of the antitrust laws in the company’s acquisition of NeoProfen (ibuprofen lysine) Injection (10mg/mL), a drug used in premature infants with patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), a condition in which a blood vessel in the heart fails to close after birth.
Lundbeck said it welcomes the Court's ruling last Friday, finding that the company's purchase of the rights to develop NeoProfen did not violate Clayton Act Section 7 or Federal Trade Commission Act Section 5. In ruling for Lundbeck, the Court found the acquisition did not reduce competition in any market for the treatment of PDA.
In December 2008, the FTC and State of Minnesota filed a complaint against Ovation Pharmaceuticals in the Federal District Court of Minnesota challenging the company on its market position with the only two commercial drugs for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in premature infants – Indocin (indomethacin for injection) and NeoProfen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze