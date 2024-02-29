Incannex riding high on psilocybin’s large clinical effect in anxiety

Cannabinoid and psychedelic medicine company Incannex Healthcare (Nasdaq: IXHL) closed 49% higher after Wednesday’s trading.

This followed the Australia-based company’s announcement of positive toline results from its Phase II Psi-GAD1 trial of psilocybin in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a large clinical effect in the psilocybin treatment group over the placebo group.