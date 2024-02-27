Monday 29 September 2025

InDex Pharma considers future as it drops development of cobitolimod

Pharmaceutical
27 February 2024
index_big

Swedish immunology company InDex Pharmaceuticals (STO: INDEX) late yesterday announced that the development of cobitolimod is discontinued after a thorough analysis of the data from the Induction Study 1 of the Phase III program CONCLUDE has not provided any results justifying continued development.

This study evaluating cobitolimod as a new treatment for moderate to severe left-sided ulcerative colitis, was discontinued on November 21, 2023 based on the advice from an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

The primary endpoint, clinical remission at week 6 was achieved by 4.9% (two out of 41) of the patients in the 250 g cobitolimod group and by 6.8% (3 out of 44) of the patients in the 500 mg cobitolimod group, compared to 6.7% (3 out of 45) of the patients in the placebo group. The lack of efficacy in cobitolimod treated patients was confirmed by the outcome in secondary endpoints and subgroup analysis. Cobitolimod was well tolerated at both dose levels and no differences in the safety profile were observed compared to placebo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
InDex sets out commercial strategy for ulcerative colitis candidate
14 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Reverse merger best way forward for InDex after clinical failure
21 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
InDex Pharmaceuticals out-licenses cobitolimod to Viatris Japan
1 June 2023
Pharmaceutical
InDex Pharma decimated on stop of cobitolimod Phase III program
22 November 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze