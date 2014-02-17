India’s patents moves could see particular uncertainty for diabetes sector

The Indian government's decision to review patented drugs by multinationals, to allow for the manufacture of low cost generic versions, has brought on the ire of the US Chamber of Commerce. The latter has urged its government to ratchet up pressure on India over intellectual property rights, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
Though the government review covers the treatment of life-threatening diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hepatitis and HIV, multinational drug companies providing drugs for diabetes could be facing an uncertain future in the country.
It is not just the threat of a generic overriding the patented molecule that multinationals have to be bothered about. The move has upped the ante for domestic drug majors, who have been making great strides in battling the disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze