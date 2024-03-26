India's Suven Pharma and Cohance Lifesciences' merger to craft CDMO powerhouse

Cohance Lifesciences and Suven Pharma are to merge, creating one of India's largest integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) players. The entire merger process is expected to conclude within the next 12 to 15 months.
As per the terms of the merger agreement, Cohance shareholders will receive 11 shares of Suven for every 259 shares of Cohance they hold.
Suven Pharmaceuticals is India's innovator-focused, integrated pharma and specialty chemical CDMO company, and boasts of a 16%+ compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last decade with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins exceeding 40%.
