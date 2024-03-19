India's vaccine paradox: global influence vs domestic pharma dynamics

Even as India's 'vaccine diplomacy' initiative, supplying life-saving doses to low- and middle-income countries, embodies a larger cooperative mission for global health security, the humanitarian effort stands in stark contrast to the reality of India's own domestic vaccine market, dominated by multinational corporations (MNCs).

While India flexes its muscles on the international stage, multinational pharmaceutical giants hold significant sway within its borders, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Multinational pharmaceutical companies command a substantial 60% share of India's vaccine market, underscoring their prominent position, according to data from research firm PharmaTrac. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's vaccine market is showing signs of recovery, with MNCs resuming their growth trajectory, PharmaTrac's findings indicate.