Wednesday 19 November 2025

India to resume COVID-19 vaccine exports in October

Pharmaceutical
23 September 2021
india_flag_big

The World Health Organization's Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has thanked India's Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing that India will resume crucial COVID-19 vaccine shipments to COVAX in October. The WHO Director General further said India's decision to export the vaccines 'is an important development in support of reaching the 40% vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year.'

COVAX is an initiative for equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines and is directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the WHO.

The Indian government had halted the export of the vaccines in March owing to the sharp surge in cases of infection in the country. The government was subjected to intense criticism by the opposition parties for a low rate of inoculation. Before the export ban came into force, India had either sold or donated 66 million doses to nearly 100 countries.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' (vaccine friendship) program, India will resume supplies and is expected to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, said the Health Minister Mandaviya, who however added vaccinating Indian citizens remains the topmost priority of the government.

Only excess supplies eligible for export

However, Mr Mandaviya said only excess supplies would qualify for export and that other countries would also be helped. He added donations could now be resumed since total production has more than doubled since April and is set to quadruple to over 300 million doses next month.

There was also a possibility of the total vaccine production topping 1 million in the last three months of the year as new vaccines from companies such as Biological E are set to receive approval soon, the minister added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Zydus Cadila seeks authorization for coronavirus vaccine in India
1 July 2021
Biotechnology
All in place for Bharat's big COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
6 July 2021
Biotechnology
India's indigenous Omicron vaccine is around the corner
17 January 2022
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by WHO
17 February 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze