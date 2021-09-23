India to resume COVID-19 vaccine exports in October

The World Health Organization's Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has thanked India's Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing that India will resume crucial COVID-19 vaccine shipments to COVAX in October. The WHO Director General further said India's decision to export the vaccines 'is an important development in support of reaching the 40% vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year.'



COVAX is an initiative for equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines and is directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the WHO.



The Indian government had halted the export of the vaccines in March owing to the sharp surge in cases of infection in the country. The government was subjected to intense criticism by the opposition parties for a low rate of inoculation. Before the export ban came into force, India had either sold or donated 66 million doses to nearly 100 countries.



Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' (vaccine friendship) program, India will resume supplies and is expected to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, said the Health Minister Mandaviya, who however added vaccinating Indian citizens remains the topmost priority of the government.

Only excess supplies eligible for export

However, Mr Mandaviya said only excess supplies would qualify for export and that other countries would also be helped. He added donations could now be resumed since total production has more than doubled since April and is set to quadruple to over 300 million doses next month.



There was also a possibility of the total vaccine production topping 1 million in the last three months of the year as new vaccines from companies such as Biological E are set to receive approval soon, the minister added.