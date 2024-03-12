Monday 29 September 2025

India unveils new incentive structure to boost growth and innovation

Pharmaceutical
12 March 2024
india_flag_big

India's Department of Pharmaceuticals introduced the Revamped Pharmaceuticals Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme aimed at enhancing the technological prowess of the country's pharmaceutical sector to meet global standards.

Notable updates to the scheme include broader eligibility criteria, now encompassing pharmaceutical manufacturing units with a turnover of less than $50 million, in addition to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The aim is to provide financial assistance to pharmaceutical companies for upgrading their facilities to produce medicines meeting global standards, according to an official statement. Preference will be given to MSMEs, but the scheme will support smaller players in achieving high-quality manufacturing standards.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Price regulation for non-scheduled drugs in India on hold
13 June 2023
Generics
55 Indian firms to benefit from $2 billion govt PLI-2 scheme
3 December 2021
Generics
Indian govt mulling PLI scheme for basic chemicals and API industries
8 June 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze