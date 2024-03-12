India unveils new incentive structure to boost growth and innovation

India's Department of Pharmaceuticals introduced the Revamped Pharmaceuticals Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme aimed at enhancing the technological prowess of the country's pharmaceutical sector to meet global standards.
Notable updates to the scheme include broader eligibility criteria, now encompassing pharmaceutical manufacturing units with a turnover of less than $50 million, in addition to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The aim is to provide financial assistance to pharmaceutical companies for upgrading their facilities to produce medicines meeting global standards, according to an official statement. Preference will be given to MSMEs, but the scheme will support smaller players in achieving high-quality manufacturing standards.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze