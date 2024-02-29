Monday 29 September 2025

Indian drugmakers eye accelerating expansion into Russian market

Pharmaceutical
29 February 2024
russia_lake_stock_large

Indian drugmakers plan to accelerate their expansion in the Russian pharmaceutical market this year, which will be achieved by the building of several large-scale manufacturing facilities within the territory of the country, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

One of such projects will be implemented by Indian firms Safecon Lifesciences and Avicare Bio Science and involve building of a large facility for the production of hormonal and anti-cancer drugs in the Russian Murmansk region.

The cost of the project is estimated at 9 billion roubles (~$95 million), and the new plant will be one of the largest drug-making facilities in Northern Russia.  It will focus on the production of drugs that were previously imported into Russia and primarily antibiotics, vaccines, vitamins, amino acids, hormonal and oncological drugs. Construction of an enterprise with an area of 14,500 sq m will be completed in three years, while its capacity will be more than 1.3 billion units of drugs and 1,800 tons of active pharmaceutical ingredients per year with the possibility of further expansion up to 6,000 tons in case of active ingredients.

