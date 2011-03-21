Indian government considers bringing cancer drugs under price control

The Indian Ministry of Health has asked the drug price regulator to study the prices of cancer drugs to ascertain if they need to be brought under price control, reports the Economic Times of India. In a study, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) found that drugs with similar combinations had a price difference of almost 10 times, increasing health care costs of consumers.

"The study has established competition is ineffective," a senior government official familiar with the development said, on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper. The Department of Pharmaceuticals is now in the process of formulating a mechanism to regulate the price of cancer medicines as it is outside the purview of NPPA.

The department of pharma may also consider a second option whereby it will identify and carry out a similar survey for 2-3 more therapies. "Then we can finalize more realistic and necessary guidelines," the official said.