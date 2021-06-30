Saturday 8 November 2025

Indian pharma majors team up to test antiviral in COVID-19

Pharmaceutical
30 June 2021
india_flag_big

A group of five of India’s major pharmaceutical companies are to collaborate on a trial of the investigational oral anti-viral drug molnupiravir for the treatment of mild COVID-19 in an outpatient setting.

Cipla (NSE: CIPLA), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (NSE: DRREDDY), Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (NSE: SUNPHARMA) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (NSE: TORNTPHARM) are the companies involved.

In March and April of this year, the drugmakers individually entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to manufacture and supply molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low and middle-income countries.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Complex generics and soaring pharma stocks in India
15 June 2021
Biosimilars
Cadila Healthcare at the forefront of innovation in India, says analyst
2 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
TGA progresses application for MSD's molnupiravir in COVID-19
11 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Torrent Pharma acquires four brands from Dr Reddy's
27 May 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze