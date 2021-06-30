Indian pharma majors team up to test antiviral in COVID-19

A group of five of India’s major pharmaceutical companies are to collaborate on a trial of the investigational oral anti-viral drug molnupiravir for the treatment of mild COVID-19 in an outpatient setting.
Cipla (NSE: CIPLA), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (NSE: DRREDDY), Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (NSE: SUNPHARMA) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (NSE: TORNTPHARM) are the companies involved.
In March and April of this year, the drugmakers individually entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to manufacture and supply molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low and middle-income countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze