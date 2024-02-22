InfectoPharm announces third sales subsidiary, in France

German family-owned drugmaker InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH has set up a further European subsidiary – this time in France.

InfectoPharm noted that Philippe Personne as been appointed general manager of the new unit, taking up the position January 1, 2024. His team will be responsible for driving forward the commercial development of several products, especially oriented for paediatric indications, but not only. The German company is planning to launch further products from its portfolio in Chaponnay/Lyon.

"The French market represents a crucial strategic element for us," commented Dr Markus Rudolph, managing director of InfectoPharm, adding: "We have been pursuing internationalisation as a key driver of our business development for some years now."