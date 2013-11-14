Influenza products market to grow at a CAGR of 8% through 2018

The influenza products market, including vaccines, antivirals and diagnostic products, has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% over the next five years, increasing from a value of $4 billion in 2013, to reach a total of $6 billion by 2018.

An aging population is a significant driver in the growth of the market, boosting sales for products directed at preventive measures, while the international market continues to show promise in vaccination, treatment, and diagnosis, according to a new report added to the offering of CandMResearch.

People with chronic diseases, such as cancer and HIV, are also at a higher risk; for them, contracting influenza can be deadly. Annually, up to a half-million people die of influenza, and with the threat of a pandemic in any given year, government agencies and disease prevention organizations are devoted to gaining control of the situation.