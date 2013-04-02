Injectable drug delivery market set to grows to $43.3 billion by 2017

The global injectable drug delivery market was valued at $22.5 billion in 2012; it is expected to reach $43.3 billion by 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2012 to 2017, according to a new report added to the offerings of MarketsandMarkets.

The injectable drug delivery technologies market is broadly categorized into two major segments, namely, devices technologies and formulation technologies. Based on product, the injectable drug delivery devices technologies market is further categorized into conventional injection devices, self injection devices, and others (micro-needles, nano-needles and blunt needle injections), while injectable drug delivery formulation technologies market is categorized into conventional drug delivery formulations and novel drug delivery formulations. Conventional injection devices segment accounted for the largest share of the overall injectable drug delivery technologies market in 2012.

