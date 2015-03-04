Monday 29 September 2025

InMed appoints Ado Mohammed as chief medical officer

4 March 2015
Canadian cannabinoid therapy specialist InMed Pharmaceuticals has appointed Ado Mohammed as chief medical officer.

He joins from UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals (LSE: GWP), where he was associate medical director of the cannabinoid-based prescription medicine company. Prior to this, he worked with PPD, a global contract research organization. Now at InMed, he will be responsible for developing the clinical trial and product development strategy for the company, including its two clinical-stage programs, CTI-085 and CTI-091.

Craig Schneider, chief executive of InMed, said: "Our recent progress and anticipated advancement of our lead drug candidates have made the creation of the Chief Medical Officer position a corporate priority. There are very few individuals world-wide who have Dr Mohammed's level of expertise and direct experience in cannabinoid drug development. We are very fortunate to have been able to attract such a qualified executive to the InMed team."

