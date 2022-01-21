Intellectual property: a fundamental issue in Latin American pharma

In Latin America as with across the globe, the pharmaceutical sector works to consolidate a solid scheme of protection of intellectual property (IP), incentivizing a virtuous ecosystem generating technology and innovation, based on principles of trust and security.

This "supports the idea that pharmaceutical patents play an important role in providing the industry with great economic resources to promote research and the advancement of science in the direction of finding solutions to many of the diseases that threaten the world's population," said Efrén Hernández Baltazar, president of the Mexican Pharmaceutical Association.

"Inventions should be protected with legal mechanisms of exclusivity and industries allowed to exploit and market their medicines for a certain time, to recover investments, obtain profits and continue researching in the face of the development of science," Dr Hernández added.