Investment in innovation pays off for AstraZeneca

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) delivered strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021, taking in $8.2 billion, an increase of 31% from the same period last year.

The result handily beat analysts’ forecasts in the range of $7.5 billion.

The company has partnered with the University of Oxford to create one of the world’s most impactful coronavirus vaccines, Vaxzevria, shipping over a billion doses to countries around the world.