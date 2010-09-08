Investment incentive needed for drugmakers to develop new antibiotics, says Medicines Australia

Governments around the world must work with pharmaceutical companies to create the right policy environment for research into urgently-needed new antibiotics, says Medicines Australia chief executive Brendan Shaw.
Last month, he noted, the World Health Organization issued a new warning about the global spread of multidrug-resistant bacteria. Meanwhile, the prestigious medical journal The Lancet has identified a new gene that enables some types of bacteria to be resistant to almost all antibiotics.
'This has serious implications for Australia, where 7,000 people die each year from drug-resistant bacteria such as golden staph infections,' Dr Shaw said. 'That's almost 20 Australians a day. Governments must start giving serious thought to how they can work with pharmaceutical companies to encourage investment in new antibiotics in response to the growing threat of superbugs,' he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze