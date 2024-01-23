Ionis’ donidalorsen meets Phase III OASIS-HAE study goal

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS) yesterday announced positive top-line results for the Phase III OASIS-HAE study of donidalorsen in people with hereditary angioedema (HAE), with the news sending the US RNA-targeted drug developer’s shares up more than 5% to $53.58.

The trial met its primary endpoint of reduction in rate of angioedema attacks in patients treated with donidalorsen (80mg) via subcutaneous injection dosed every four weeks (Q4W) (p<0.001) or every eight weeks (Q8W) (p=0.004), compared to placebo.

In addition, the trial showed donidalorsen achieved statistical significance on all secondary endpoints in the Q4W group and key secondary endpoints in the Q8W group. Donidalorsen demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in the study, and there were no serious adverse events in the patients treated with donidalorsen.