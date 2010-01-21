Monday 29 September 2025

Ipsen and Inspiration partner to create world leading hemophilia franchise that could be worth $1 billion

Pharmaceutical
21 January 2010

French drugmaker Ipsen and California, USA-based Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals have entered into a partnership to create a world leading hemophilia franchise in order to develop drugs to treat hemophilia that could generate sales of over $1 billion by 2020 and could lead to Ipsen's eventual acquisition of the US firm.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ipsen will exclusively sub-license OBI-1 to Inspiration in exchange for $50 million in convertible notes and a 27.5% royalty on future OBI-1 sales. Inspiration will also enter a separate agreement with Ipsen for supply of the OBI-1 product. The French firm will provide up to $259 million of funding to Inspiration, with the proceeds used for the development and commercialization of its hemophilia pipeline, including OBI-1.

Immediate stake in Inspiration

