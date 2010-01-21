Ipsen and Inspiration partner to create world leading hemophilia franchise that could be worth $1 billion

French drugmaker Ipsen and California, USA-based Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals have entered into a partnership to create a world leading hemophilia franchise in order to develop drugs to treat hemophilia that could generate sales of over $1 billion by 2020 and could lead to Ipsen's eventual acquisition of the US firm.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ipsen will exclusively sub-license OBI-1 to Inspiration in exchange for $50 million in convertible notes and a 27.5% royalty on future OBI-1 sales. Inspiration will also enter a separate agreement with Ipsen for supply of the OBI-1 product. The French firm will provide up to $259 million of funding to Inspiration, with the proceeds used for the development and commercialization of its hemophilia pipeline, including OBI-1.
Immediate stake in Inspiration
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze