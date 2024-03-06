Monday 29 September 2025

Ipsen appoints new general manager, UK & Ireland

Pharmaceutical
6 March 2024


French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has appointed Ioana Parsons as general manager of the company’s UK & Ireland affiliate.

She joins from Ipsen Poland, where she has been general manager for the past three years. As well as becoming UK & Ireland general manager, Ms Parsons will act as head of site for Ipsen’s UK global hub.

She succeeds Guy Oliver and is tasked with continuing to drive Ipsen's rapidly growing commercial presence in the UK and Ireland.

