Ipsen names Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as EVP, chief business officer

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) today announced the appointment of Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as executive vice president, chief business officer, effective October 1, 2020. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, he will, be responsible for business development and alliance management, reporting directly to David Loew, chief executive. He will serve on the executive leadership team.
"As chief business officer, Philippe will play a crucial role in our external innovation strategy. The ELT and I are delighted to welcome Philippe to Ipsen and look forward to working closely with him. His extensive and impressive track record in international business development, his outstanding reputation and his ability to work closely with the scientific community around the world will be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop our position as a global biopharmaceutical leader via external innovation. I know Philippe will make significant contributions to our existing network of robust partnerships and will help us further strengthen our pipeline,” said David Loew.
“I’m excited to be joining Ipsen at this pivotal moment,” said Mr Lopes-Fernandes, adding: “Working closely with David, the ELT and the Business Development team, I look forward to further strengthening Ipsen’s alliances across its therapeutic areas to help achieve our vision of serving patients with high unmet medical needs.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze