Ipsen names Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as EVP, chief business officer

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) today announced the appointment of Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as executive vice president, chief business officer, effective October 1, 2020. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, he will, be responsible for business development and alliance management, reporting directly to David Loew, chief executive. He will serve on the executive leadership team.

"As chief business officer, Philippe will play a crucial role in our external innovation strategy. The ELT and I are delighted to welcome Philippe to Ipsen and look forward to working closely with him. His extensive and impressive track record in international business development, his outstanding reputation and his ability to work closely with the scientific community around the world will be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop our position as a global biopharmaceutical leader via external innovation. I know Philippe will make significant contributions to our existing network of robust partnerships and will help us further strengthen our pipeline,” said David Loew.

“I’m excited to be joining Ipsen at this pivotal moment,” said Mr Lopes-Fernandes, adding: “Working closely with David, the ELT and the Business Development team, I look forward to further strengthening Ipsen’s alliances across its therapeutic areas to help achieve our vision of serving patients with high unmet medical needs.”