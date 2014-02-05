Ipsen’s Dysport next generation shows safety and efficacy in Phase III

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) today announced the results of the international Phase III clinical trial of Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) next generation (DNG) in cervical dystonia and the results of the European Phase II clinical trial of DNG in glabellar lines.

DNG was clinically and statistically superior to placebo in the cervical dystonia Phase III study at the dose of 500 units at week four after single dose. After repeated dose, DNG showed comparable efficacy to that of Dysport as observed in former Phase III studies. DNG was clinically and statistically superior to placebo and comparable to Dysport in the glabellar lines Phase II study at the dose of 50 units after single dose.

Safe and efficacious